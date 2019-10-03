UPDATE: Waco police give all-clear after responding to a shooting near Baylor University

WACO, Texas (KETK)- UPDATE 5:40 p.m. Waco police have given the all-clear after responding to a shooting near Baylor University Thursday evening.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Waco Police Department has reported a shooting at an apartment complex near Baylor University.
On Thursday the university alerted students to “seek shelter immediately, away from doors and windows.” Telling students that “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
No word on injuries or if anyone has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.