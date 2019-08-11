SHOOTING FOR A CAUSE: License to carry class held to raise money for injured deputy

In late July Lieutenant Stacy Seymore was severely injured in a crash, since then he has been in the hospital.

To help with the medical bills, people who knew him held a license to carry class to raise money.

“I thought that this would benefit him and a way to raise money and it’s one thing that I thought I could offer to the public where they could actually get something back out of it as well,” said Joey Davidson, firearms instructor.

Davidson, who came up with the idea, isn’t just an instructor, he knows Lt. Seymore personally.

“I’ve known Lt. Seymore for years, good friend, good officer and I just wanted to do something that I could pitch in and help him out with,” Davidson said.

Several gathered in a nearby church to learn the laws and regulations for carrying a firearm and after their work in the classroom they came to the range for the practical side of the lesson

“I was a little nervous about this just because it’s not something I do all the time but they made us feel very at ease and it didn’t matter, being a woman, it was still amazing,” said Michelle Hendry, class attendee.

With excellent instruction the classes pressed on hoping to get a passing score; but the reason for the class was fresh on everyone’s minds.

“My husband is in law enforcement, has worked with him, and we came from Houston to show our support,” said Kierstin Saucier, class attendee.

“Oh absolutely, the fact that it goes for a great cause that’s even that much better,” said Hendry.

As for Lt. Seymore, he is recovering.

“Last I heard is they had taken him off the ventilator and we’re praying that he’s still on the road to a good recovery,” said Davidson.

If you would like to donate to Lt. Seymore, there is an account set up for him at the Angelina Federal Credit Union in Lufkin.