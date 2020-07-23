Sheriff: East Texas man arrested with ‘substantial amount’ of meth, black tar heroin

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday for allegedly dealing drugs.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, 26-year-old Timothy Campbell was arrested after deputies found black tar heroin and a “substantial amount of meth.” The release did not specify how much was found.

Hillhouse said that multiple warrants for Campbell’s arrest. He is currently charged with manufacturing a controlled substance as well as possession.

Campbell also has two prior convictions for burglary of a vehicle for which he was sentenced to nine days in jail as well as 18 months probation.