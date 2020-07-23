Sheriff: East Texas man arrested with ‘substantial amount’ of meth, black tar heroin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday for allegedly dealing drugs.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, 26-year-old Timothy Campbell was arrested after deputies found black tar heroin and a “substantial amount of meth.” The release did not specify how much was found.

Hillhouse said that multiple warrants for Campbell’s arrest. He is currently charged with manufacturing a controlled substance as well as possession.

Campbell also has two prior convictions for burglary of a vehicle for which he was sentenced to nine days in jail as well as 18 months probation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar