Shelby County picks up the pieces after intense damage

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – After facing the effects of Hurricane Laura early Thursday morning, Shelby County now approaches damage control.

Clogged roadways, power outages, fallen street signs, damaged buildings and torn trees are a few examples of the destruction seen in the area.

According to Center Chief Deputy, Kevin Windham, “…some roads are blocked which our fire departments, and our commissioners, and our crews are working on to try and clear the roadways.”

One of those blocked roadways is in front of Kenneth Anderson’s home where a pine tree was torn down in the midst of the storm.

Center Police have handled the situation well. “They got it cleaned up just like that.. in a hurry.” Anderson said.

Anderson has lived in the area for over fifty years, and the damage he saw today was nothing new.

“When I first bought this place, there were twenty-five pine trees here in the front. There ain’t but 10 left now. So you know how many have gone down since then.” Anderson said.

Hurricane Harvey and Katrina damaged Shelby County years ago. Residents said the impact of Hurricane Laura in their area doesn’t compare to the previous catastrophe left behind.

Roadways were cleared in the area. Chief Deputy Windham said their main focus is restoring power as rural parts of the city and 4,700 homes have lost power.

No one has been severely hurt. “There is no one that has been injured and there are no lives lost. So we are very very blessed,” said Windham.