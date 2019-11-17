Shelby County authorities seeking missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Jimmy Ray Anderson is described as a 74 year-old white male, 6’0″, 210 pounds with short gray hair and a long gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, and gray house shoes. He was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning, driving a 2002 white Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas plate LP1JT203 in the area of County Road 4326 in Tenaha.

Anyone with information as to Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to call SCSO at 936-598-5601.