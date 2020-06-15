Shelby Co. woman arrested on murder charge after months-long investigation

Breaking News
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for the death of a man back in September 2019.

After several months of investigating, officials say they have charged Devail Renshaw, 51, with murder in connection with the death of Harold Glaze, of Mansfield.

Back in September 2019, Glaze was found unresponsive at Renshaw’s house.

Autopsy results indicated the cause of death was homicidal.

Renshaw was taken into custody in the Joaquin area earlier this month.

She was previously arrested on two counts of tampering with physical evidence in November 2019 in connection with this case.

She is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1 million bond.

