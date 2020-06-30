SFA to require face masks on campus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches is following suit of many Texas universities and requiring face masks on campus starting July 7.

This policy will be amended as needed in response to conditions on campus. Exceptions will be evaluated on a cases by cases basis. SFA

Texas A&M University and the University of Texas were two large schools that announced the requirement of masks starting in the fall semester for all faculty, staff, and students.

For more information regarding SFA’s mask mandate, you can visit their website.