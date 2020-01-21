SFA to host fashion designer Kendra Scott in April for speaker series

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) A very well known fashion designer is coming to East Texas this Spring for their speaker series.

Fashion designed, CEO, and philanthropist Kendra Scott will headline the 2020 installment of the Archie McDonald Speaker Series in April at Stephen F. Austin State University.

The Austin-based jewelry company was started by Scott back in 2002 with only $500. They now employ more than 2,000 people, and have more than 100 stores.

Scott says she leads her business on the foundation of three core values — family, fashion and philanthropy.

In 2015, Scott launched the Kendra Cares Program, which allows community members to host in-store events for causes and organizations that work to improve health and wellness, education, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

In 2018, the company gave more than $5 million in monetary donations, almost $10 million in in-kind donations and more than 2,000 volunteer hours to philanthropic organizations, and partnered with more than 8,000 philanthropic organizations nationwide.

The speaker series event is free and scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Grand Ballroom on the SFA campus.

A private reception for 100 guests will be held prior to the main event.

Private reception tickets can be purchased by contacting Sarah Sargent, SFA development assistant, at (936) 468-5406.

“Kendra Scott sets an example for our students on how someone can be super successful in business and also super passionate about making a difference in the world. The recently announced Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute is a prime example of how she is sharing her passion for business leadership with others, especially aspiring female leaders. We are thrilled she will be on our campus soon so our students can hear about her work firsthand.”​ Dr. Steve Westbrook, SFA vice president for university affairs

The Archie McDonald Speaker Series was created in 2010 by SFA’s College of Liberal and Applied Arts. Dr. Brian Murphy, dean of the college, designed the event to honor and preserve the legacy of Dr. Archie McDonald as a distinguished scholar, educator and community commentator.

In the tradition of McDonald’s writings and oral presentations, a prominent national figure is hosted annually at SFA to discuss contemporary cultural issues.