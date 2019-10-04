SFA basketball coach refuses to be sidelined by cancer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – As the SFA Lumberjacks start another year of basketball, practice seems more surreal.

Wade Mason, one of the coaches, was diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer.

“The town’s been great, the university’s been great, the staff, team, but I don’t want this to be about me,” said Mason. “Let’s focus on the cause. I’m going to be alright, I’m going to beat it, but it’s bigger than me. I’m not the first person that’s been diagnosed with cancer and I won’t be the last.”

Because of this mindset, Coach Mason is showing up to practice and giving his all, as if the diagnosis never happened.

“He’s a strong man, selfless,” said team member Kevon Harris. “All he cares about is others, and I guess that’s why he’s coming back to help.”

“He’s the toughest dude I know,” said head coach Kyle Keller, “a great inspiration to all of us. He and coaches really hard and gives us great strength. If he can do that, then what can be so bad? I’ve known him since he was a teenager and I know his mind and I know his heart, and he’s a warrior.”

Most people would think going through this illness is a hard journey,

But most people don’t know Wade Mason.

“This is easy for me,” he said. “People don’t know, the staff knows, the players don’t even know, my daughter has sickle cell. That’s hard. Being a parent and I can’t cure her or save her, that’s hard. Me having cancer, that’s easy.”

To Coach Mason, this is all so much bigger than him.

“It’s God’s will,” he said. “Whatever his plan is for my life, I’m at peace with it. My thing is to raise awareness. Let’s find a cure for it so nobody else will have to go through this.”

So until then, the Lumberjacks have a season to play.

“He’s told us not to think about him or play for him,” said Coach Keller, “but I’m sure in the back of our player’s minds, how could they not think of him?”

Mason will have his fourth round of chemo Friday and surgery in December.