Sexual harassment allegations made against famous opera singer, Placido Domingo

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2014, file photo, Placido Domingo speaks at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. LA Opera has named former United States Attorney Debra Wong Yang on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, to lead an ‘independent investigation’ into allegations of sexual harassment against Domingo. The investigation into Domingo’s behavior follows an Associated Press report detailing multiple accusations against the opera star. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Texas (AP/KETK) – The Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday it will open a ‘thorough and independent investigation’ into sexual harassment’ allegations made against LA opera star and director, Placido Domingo, according to the company’s general director.

The investigation into Domingo’s behavior follows an Associated Press report detailing multiple accusations against the 78-year-old opera star.

Nine woman accused the singer of harassment and abuse and three said the encounters took place while working with Domingo at the LA organization.

The nine women and dozens of others who were interviewed said Domingo’s behavior was known in the industry and that he pursued younger women without punishment.

Domingo is known for a high profile at the LA Opera, where he served as an artistic consultant from 1984 to 2000, artistic director from 2000 to 2003 and, finally, general director from 2003 until now. His current contract runs through the 2021-22 season.

In its initial statement, LA Opera said Domingo “has been a dynamic creative force in the life of LA Opera” but that it is committed to ensuring that its employees and artists “be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure.”

Domingo did not respond to detailed questions from the AP about specific incidents. But he issued a statement calling the allegations “deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate,” adding “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

Some of the women told the AP that Domingo used his power to try and pressure them into sexual relationships, with several saying that he held jobs against them and punished them professionally if they refused his advances.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera announced they would cancel upcoming performances featuring the star. The Metropolitan Opera said it would await the results of LA Opera’s investigation “before making any final decisions about Mr. Domingo’s future at the Met,” where he is scheduled to appear next month.