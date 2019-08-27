Sex exploitation forum provides resources to combat issue locally

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sex exploitation is an issue that affects millions of people around the country, including those living in East Texas.

To fight trafficking and prostitution from happening, City Serve members created a forum led by local leaders to address the issue.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and goes until 1 p.m.

The forum will include two panels of local officials including Congressman Louie Gohmert, Rep. Matt Schafer and Senator Bryan Hughes.

They’ll accept questions from the audience and will offer resources to combat exploitation, which can also be found on this site.

“It’s going to help you be more proactive,” said Jason Smith, a co-chair of the event. “You’ll know if I see something I’ve got a number I can call. You’re going to know if you’re struggling with pornography what you can do, it’s there for you.”

The event is already sold out and includes a lunch, but attendees are asked to donate five dollars.