SEWING SEEDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT: Blind quilter visits East Texas

A Waco woman shared a word of encouragement to a group of women Thursday in Tyler.

Diane Rose lost her sight completely in 1984, just days before she was supposed to undergo a cornea transplant. Since then, she’s been making a name for herself in an unbelievable way.

“Don’t tell me I can’t, because I can’t see,” said Rose. “That is the biggest excuse I’ve ever heard and I don’t do that…can’t does not fit my vocabulary.”

Years ago, a friend of Rose’s explained quilting to her. Now she uses those skills to make a living, even becoming a world renown quilter.

Her creations grace the homes of Dolly Parton, President George W. Bush and many more.

But she uses her experience as the only known completely blind quilter to spread a message of encouragement to those around her.

“As a child you want to grow up and have a career, you want to grow up and be married and have children, well I want to make a difference in millions of people’s lives,” said Rose. “I want to be able to establish that you know God loves you, he gave you a purpose to live, he gave you a life, what are you going to do with it.”

Now she is using her ministry to raise money to build a home for people with disabilities to learn independence.

Visit her at www.theamazingquilter.com for more information on her ministry and see her available creations.