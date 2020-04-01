Sew Craftie creating face masks, headbands to prevent the spread of COVID-19

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Earlier in March, Sew Craftie – Helping Animals, a non-profit organization that is known to assist the SPCA of East Texas, started making face masks and headbands from scratch to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Connie Fleming, the executive director of the organization, mentioned that the idea came to her when her mother-in-law had mentioned a need for a mask but didn’t know where to find one in her area. After posting the homemade mask she made for her mother-in-law on her Facebook page, Fleming received several messages from people interested to see if she was selling them to the public.

After this, Fleming decided that this was another opportunity to help the SPCA of East Texas, by donating the proceeds from the face masks to the organization to help them purchase medical supplies.

So far, there have been over 300 masks made and orders for masks reaching nearly 1,000. Sew Craftie has received orders from all over Texas, as well as other states including Florida, Massachusetts, and California.

The orders have come from nursing homes, healthcare facilities, and families who are just trying to stay safe. Fleming also takes the time to ask her clients questions so she can help make the mask design to their liking.

The face mask has an elastic band on each side that a person places around their ears to make sure it stays in place. Sew Craftie is, also, making a headband available to the public with buttons on each side where the elastic bands can be wrapped around if a person wishes not to wrap the elastic around their ears.

Fleming mentioned that she is running low on several supplies, including elastic. If you would like to make a donation to Sew Craftie, order a face mask and/or a headband, or if you are looking for more information about the organization, itself, click below.