Several shops in Broadway Market Center are back open after closing due to plumbing issues

TYLER, Texas(KETK)- Jason’s Deli and Nothing Bundt Cakes located inside the Broadway Market Center are officially back open for business after being closed for nearly two weeks due to plumbing issues.

KETK was first to report that the shopping center had been closed down after the restaurant, Jason’s Deli contacted the city with plumbing and sewer issues.

When city water came to investigate they found kitchen utensils and roots inside the old, damaged pipes.

The discovery led the city to suggest any of the businesses that require water to operate, should close down.

In a Facebook post issued on Friday afternoon, Jason’s Deli announced that the restaurant is open for business again.

After having to temporarily close for repairs to the building's plumbing system, we're so happy to announce that our… Posted by Jason's Deli on Friday, October 18, 2019

Nothing Bundt Cakes, which was also affected by the closure has also reopened.

Several other shops including Starbucks and Marble Slab said they expect to reopen by late Friday afternoon.