Breaking News
Several dead, others missing following fire at Alabama boat dock

Several dead, others missing following fire at Alabama boat dock

News

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (KETK/AP) – Several people are dead and many others are still missing after a dock fire destroyed at least 35 boats at a county park in Alabama early Monday, according to Scottsboro Fire Chief Gen Necklaus.

Necklaus said that he could not confirm yet an exact count of those dead and that most of the boats involved were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet that firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as we learn more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories