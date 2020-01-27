Several dead, others missing following fire at Alabama boat dock

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (KETK/AP) – Several people are dead and many others are still missing after a dock fire destroyed at least 35 boats at a county park in Alabama early Monday, according to Scottsboro Fire Chief Gen Necklaus.

Necklaus said that he could not confirm yet an exact count of those dead and that most of the boats involved were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet that firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified. — Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as we learn more details.