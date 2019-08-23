Seth Moulton drops out of 2020 race to seek fourth term in House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, according to a report from NBC News. He will seek a fourth term in the House of Represenatives.

“I will continue to fight for a new generation of leadership in our party and our country,” the Massachusetts Democrat was expected to say in remarks prepared for a Democratic National Committee meeting in San Francisco. “And most of all, I will be campaigning my ass off for whoever wins our nomination in 2020.”

Moulton becomes the third candidate in the past eight days to drop out of the race, but there are still over 20 candidates competing for the nomination.

The field is expected to be cut even further due to the stringent rules to get on the stage of the September debate in Houston. So far, only 10 of the remaining 21 candidates have qualified.

Both Texas candidates, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke, have qualified to the debate in their home state.

Moulton has been best known in his campaign for shining light on the mental health needs of veterans. In a candid interview, he described his own personal struggle with PTSD after returning from Iraq.

“For the first time in my life, I talked publicly about dealing with post-traumatic stress from my four combat tours in Iraq,” he said in his prepared remarks. “And our team put forward a plan that will end the stigma around mental health — the same stigma that kept me silent for so long, and that kept every presidential candidate before me from talking about mental health struggles themselves.”