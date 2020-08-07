East Texas Purple Heart recipients honored at C.A.M.P. V in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Communities Assisting Military Personnel for Veterans, or C.A.M.P. V, hosted a ceremony honoring East Texas veterans who put their lives on the line in battle Friday morning.

The ceremony offered awards to all former heart recipients, with Former Tyler city councilman Don Warren as the guest speaker.

Purple heart recipients also got to share stories of their experiences in battle.

National Purple Heart Day was first observed in 2014, to award members of the armed forces who were wounded and killed. The purple heart represents the blood of all those who have made sacrifices in the war.

“Today’s event not only does it give a great highlight to those individuals who received a purple heart but it also provides interest to what family members accomplish and go through.” Jim Snowe, Vice President of East Texas Veterans Community Council

Snowe is a former U.S. veteran. He said once the uniform is off, he believed veterans don’t stop serving.

Today’s event will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Face masks will be worn and social distancing will be required.

Those looking to support veterans can make a donation on their website to thank those who sacrificed and served.