Custom casket built for K-9 officer killed in the line of duty

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (KETK/CNN) – A Utah paint shop that specializes in motorcycles and class cars has designed a customized casket for a K-9 officer that died in the line of duty.

Hondo worked for the Herriman City’s Police Department and was shot while assisting officers apprehending a fugitive in Salt Lake City on February 13. Hondo suffered a gunshot wound to the sternum and died at a nearby veterinary hospital.

The police department wanted to honor Hondo’s life and asked Rawtin Garage to build a customized casket.

“They asked if we could get something together since we have done work on their motorcycles before,” John Ward, owner of Rawtin Garage, told CNN.

Rawtin revealed the special casket 24 hours later. The custom design featured a portrait of Honod wearing his police harness all hand-painted and airbrushed.

“What an honor it was to paint a hero’s casket,” the garage posted on Facebook.

This was the business’s first casket design as they specialize in painting motorcycles and classic cars.

Meet Hondo, one of our two K9's on duty in Herriman. 👮🐕 pic.twitter.com/0HiZDPxgLM — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) October 15, 2018

Hondo, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, was trained in Europe before beginning his police career in 2015.

Sgt. Ben Ricks and Hondo were one of the top K-9 teams in the state, according to police. Over his career, he helped with over 100 felony arrests and took hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets.

HPD Police Chief Troy Carr held back tears while addressing reporters at a press conference on February 14.

“PSD Hondo was a true warrior,” said Carr. “And his actions last night assured his loving friend and partner Ben would be able to return home to his wife, children and HPD family.”



A public memorial service for Hondo is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at Herriman High School.