SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE: Communities honoring veterans with events across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Communities and organizations across East Texas are honoring veterans with events celebrating their service on Veterans Day Monday.

Events scheduled so far include:

McDonald’s restaurants:

The fast-food chain is offering a Veteran’s Day Discount on Veteran’s Day, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Veterans can get a free breakfast combo meal or free combo meal.

BULLARD:

Bullard High School Auditorium, FM 2493

Veterans Day Ceremony, 9:30 a.m.

CARTHAGE:

Panola County Veterans Memorial Wall, next to the Old Jail Library and Museum downtown

Rededication of Veterans Memorial Wall, 11 a.m.

KILGORE:

Kilgore College, Charles K. & Clyde W. Devall Student Center, 1116 Broadway Blvd, Kilgore, TX 75662

Kilgore College will host a Veterans Day Celebration Monday, November 11, 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Angie Rice, KC veterans coordinator, at 903-988-7420.

LINDALE:

Lindale Veterans Memorial, Intersection of East Valley and North Commerce Streets, Lindale, Texas 75771

LONGVIEW:

St. Mary’s Catholic School, 405 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, Texas 75605

Ceremony honoring veterans, 11 a.m.

TYLER:

Cumberland Academy High School, 7200 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Cumberland High School will be honoring veterans in the Varsity Gym from 11 a.m.-noon. Following this there will be a luncheon from noon-1 p.m. If a veteran is interested in being honored at the ceremony, they must email peikner@cumberlandacademy.com with the subject RSVP Veterans Day and include name, branch of service, and combat experience if applicable. For more information, email peikner@cumberlandacademy.com.

Times Square Grand Slam Theater, 5201 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX. veteran-owned Elder Law Firm will host a movie showing for veterans at 2:30 p.m. Each guest will receive a complimentary small drink, tray of popcorn and candy.

WHITEHOUSE:

Mozelle Brown Elementary School, 14600 County Rd 2191, Tyler, TX 75703

Please join us for our Veterans Day Program. We will have a light reception from 8:30-9:15 a.m. for all Veterans or Active Duty Service Men and Women.

East Texas Veterans Alliance

Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75702