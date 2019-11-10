SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE: Communities honoring veterans with events across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Communities and organizations across East Texas are honoring veterans with events celebrating their service on Veterans Day Monday.
Events scheduled so far include:
McDonald’s restaurants:
- The fast-food chain is offering a Veteran’s Day Discount on Veteran’s Day, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Veterans can get a free breakfast combo meal or free combo meal.
BULLARD:
Bullard High School Auditorium, FM 2493
- Veterans Day Ceremony, 9:30 a.m.
CARTHAGE:
Panola County Veterans Memorial Wall, next to the Old Jail Library and Museum downtown
- Rededication of Veterans Memorial Wall, 11 a.m.
KILGORE:
Kilgore College, Charles K. & Clyde W. Devall Student Center, 1116 Broadway Blvd, Kilgore, TX 75662
- Kilgore College will host a Veterans Day Celebration Monday, November 11, 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Angie Rice, KC veterans coordinator, at 903-988-7420.
LINDALE:
Lindale Veterans Memorial, Intersection of East Valley and North Commerce Streets, Lindale, Texas 75771
- Lindale Veterans Memorial Ceremony, 10 a.m., hosted by the Lindale Veterans Memorial and American Legion Jordan-Duncan Post 15.
LONGVIEW:
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 405 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, Texas 75605
- Ceremony honoring veterans, 11 a.m.
TYLER:
Cumberland Academy High School, 7200 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX 75703
- Cumberland High School will be honoring veterans in the Varsity Gym from 11 a.m.-noon. Following this there will be a luncheon from noon-1 p.m. If a veteran is interested in being honored at the ceremony, they must email peikner@cumberlandacademy.com with the subject RSVP Veterans Day and include name, branch of service, and combat experience if applicable. For more information, email peikner@cumberlandacademy.com.
- Times Square Grand Slam Theater, 5201 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX. veteran-owned Elder Law Firm will host a movie showing for veterans at 2:30 p.m. Each guest will receive a complimentary small drink, tray of popcorn and candy.
WHITEHOUSE:
Mozelle Brown Elementary School, 14600 County Rd 2191, Tyler, TX 75703
- Please join us for our Veterans Day Program. We will have a light reception from 8:30-9:15 a.m. for all Veterans or Active Duty Service Men and Women.
East Texas Veterans Alliance
Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75702
- “Dancing Among the Stars,” 4th annual Military Dinner and Dance, Friday, November 15, 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple. Tickets are available from etxvetsalliance.org. See the Facebook post or website for more information.