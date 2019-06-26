Senate passes $4.6 billion package for aid to migrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate has approved bipartisan legislation providing $4.6 billion to care for thousands of migrants streaming into the U.S. across the Mexican border.

The measure, passed 84-8, resembles a package Democrats pushed through the House Tuesday evening along mostly party lines aimed at improving conditions for thousands of families and other migrants whose sheer numbers have overwhelmed federal immigration authorities.

The House version contains stronger protections for how migrant children are treated and provides more services for migrants, including legal representation. It also has stronger constraints on how the Trump administration can use the money.

Neither version funds Trump’s border wall.

Congressional leaders hope to send a compromise measure to the president for his signature before lawmakers leave town for a July 4 recess.

Senate Republicans have urged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to take up the Senate version to ensure the president’s signature before the recess.

The Senate action comes after a stalemate on providing aid for migrants. Lawmakers were galvanized into action by a photo of a father and his young daughter lying dead in the Rio Grande after drowning.