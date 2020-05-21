Senate confirms Texas lawmaker as Director of National Intelligence

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Senate has confirmed President’s Trump appointment of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as the next Director of National Intelligence.

Ratcliffe, a three-term congressman representing the 4th Congressional District and former U.S. attorney, was confirmed by a 49-44 vote in the Senate.

He received more votes against his confirmation than any DNI since Congress created the post in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

As DNI, Ratcliffe will take charge of the government’s sprawling network of 17 intelligence agencies.

This was Trump’s second attempt at getting Ratcliffe, an avowed Trump ally and defender, into the post.

The first attempt, almost a year ago, failed in the face of bipartisan wariness about Ratcliffe’s qualifications for the position. He has never worked in the intelligence community, and was discovered to have exaggerated his claims to national security experience.

Ratcliffe had pointed to his service as the chief of anti-terrorism and national security in the Eastern District of Texas beginning in 2004 and had claimed on his website that he arrested “over 300 illegal immigrants on a single day” as a federal prosecuting attorney.

But the Washington Post reported that Ratcliffe played only a supporting role in a case in which 45 people were arrested.

he also claimed he had “put terrorists in prison,” though reporting from NBC News and others showed he had never prosecuted a terrorism case.

Press scrutiny forced Ratcliffe to walk back his claims and eventually withdraw his name from consideration.

In February, Trump announced that he was nominating Ratcliffe again.

I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Racliffe will be the first Senate-confirmed, permanent DNI since Dan Coates left the position last summer.

Coats was replaced by Joseph Maguire, who’d been the director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Trump named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and a vocal supporter of the president’s and who also had no intelligence experience, as the new acting DNI earlier this month.

Ratcliffe’s confirmation means he will have to leave Congress, which leaves the 4th District vacant.

That district, in the northeast corner of Texas, covers counties along the Red River northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.