Sen. Ted Cruz is betting on a Longhorn win against LSU for some gator and gumbo

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — All bets are on, including for Senator Ted Cruz, who is counting on a Longhorns football victory against LSU on Saturday.

He made a bet with Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise for one of the more anticipated non-conference games of the season and said he was excited to go to the game.

If LSU wins, Sen. Cruz has to give Scalise some Texas barbecue and Shiner Bock beer. If Texas wins, Cruz said he’s looking forward to getting some gator and gumbo.

The game won’t make or break either team’s season, but whichever team wins Saturday will know they can compete for a conference or a national championship.

