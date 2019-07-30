Sen. Rand Paul: I’d help fund ticket to send Omar to Somalia

FILE – In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., pauses during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul is drawing on the star power of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a new ally backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to withdraw U.S. troops from the war in Syria. The new Democratic congresswoman is among a dozen lawmakers signing on to a bipartisan letter to Trump in support of his “deliberate withdrawal” from the country’s war. Paul told reporters Wednesday it’s a continuation of “the bipartisan movement in Congress to snatch back power” from the executive branch when it comes to war authority. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul says he’d help pay for a minority congresswoman to return to the country she fled as a child, saying she might better appreciate the U.S. upon her return.

The Courier Journal reports the Kentucky senator made the comment last week to Breitbart News, a conservative news outlet. It was directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in the 1990s during a civil war.

The sentiment echoes President Donald Trump , who tweeted this month that Omar and three other minority congresswomen should return to the “broken and crime infested places” they came from. All four are U.S. citizens.

Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham has said he’d pay for the women to leave, if only they’d tell him where they’d like to go.