Sen. Graham says there will be Senate hearings on child migrants deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that there would be hearings held on the two child migrant deaths in Border Control Custody. Graham is the likely incoming chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

"Yeah, I'm going to hold hearings on the deaths of these two children and the policies that entice people to come," Graham told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

Last week, the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Diane Feinstein (Cali.), called on Graham to hold hearings on the deaths once the new Congress is gaveled into session. 

"These heartbreaking incidents are sadly consistent with previous reports of widespread abuse of children in immigration custody and the judgment of medical and mental health organizations that Border Patrol facilities are not adequately staffed or equipped to properly care for children," she wrote in a letter to Graham.

An 8-year-old boy died on Christmas Eve in New Mexico and a 7-year-old girl died in Texas earlier this month. The girl went into cardiac arrest and suffered brain swelling. Both were from Guatemala.

Graham's comments come just one day after President Trump tweeted that any deaths at the border were the sole fault of the Democrats.  

