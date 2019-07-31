Seesaws on the US-Mexico border allow children to play

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KETK) – The border in New Mexico is home to bright pink seesaws set up to bring children on both sides, together.

The design was constructed by two professors in California who hope it brings both sides together while reminding the impact they have each other.

The idea for a ‘teeter-totter wall’ came in 2009 after designing the concept for a book.

Ten years later, the idea became a reality.

“The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” Architect Ronald Rael wrote on Instagram.