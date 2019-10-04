Security officer and customer dead following shooting outside San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI) — Two people are dead after a shooting overnight at a San Antonio bar.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the bar.

According to police, there was an argument outside when two customers and a security guard started shooting at each other.

One of the customers was killed in the parking lot and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The security guard was also taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are talking to witnesses to get more details about what led up to the shooting.