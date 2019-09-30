Second phase of road improvements to start Wednesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The second phase of road improvements on County Road 168 are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

County Road 168, located between Highway 155 and County Road 178, will be closed for the replacement of a temporary cross-culvert with a new concrete box culvert.

Work will also include the widening and overlay of a more than two mile section of CR 168.

The project, is expected to last six weeks.

The section between CR 178 to Farm-to-Market Road 2493 is already complete.

Phase 1 of the road improvements, completed in August before school started, included widening of a section of road for better turn lanes into the school, as well as repaving it and replacing a culvert.

The contractor is Texana Land and Asphalt Inc.