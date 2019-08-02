Second missile launcher seized at Baltimore airport in four days

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KETK) – In a bizarre development from earlier this week, a second veteran was detained at the Baltimore airport for bringing a missile launcher in his luggage.

This time, it was an Air Force veteran who was returning from an overseas deployment and brought the weapon back as a souvenir.

Airport police confiscated the launcher and took it away to be destroyed.

This is the second time this has occurred at the Baltimore airport this week. An East Texas man was detained on Monday for bringing the same type of weapon in his check bag.

