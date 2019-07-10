Second development plan for Hollytree approved by Tyler City Council

Community members spoke at Wednesday morning’s city council meeting.

“Traffic issues on Hollytree drive that will be exacerbated by this development,” said one concerned resident.

“Primary concerns were just the density of the proposed development, the number of single family units that could be built per acre and the amount of traffic that it would generate,” said Mark Loughmiller, another resident.

The 115 acre project by Roosth Properties would add single and multi family homes, commercial, office, and mixed-use properties to the area. It’s located off of West Cumberland Road, northeast of the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Development of the holly tree area is not new, the Tyler City Council approved about 300 acres of land for development in April. Meaning, about 409 of the 430 acres originally owned by Genecov have been approved for development. 294 for a Genecov development, 115 for Roosth.

Planning concepts is the planner for both sites.

“The council approved it, they made a couple of minor modifications that we think are really in the best interest of the overall neighborhood and development,” said Mark Priestner with Planning Concepts.

Those modifications include reducing density, controlling direct access to Hollytree Drive, possibly adding a roundabout to calm traffic, and waiting to clear trees until development begins. Leaving homeowners feeling a little better about the plan…

“There were some compromises today, so you don’t always get everything that you would like, but overall I feel pleased and feel that it will be positive in the end for the neighborhood,” said Loughmiller.