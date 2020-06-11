SeaWorld San Antonio announces reopening

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO)— SeaWorld San Antonio announced they will reopen June 19, with limited capacity and safety measures.

The park closed its doors in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening comes after Governor Greg Abbott announced phase three of his plan to reopen Texas.

According to the park’s website, the reopening will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, face-covering requirements, temperature screenings and physical distancing.

There will be also be a new online reservation system to help manage the park’s capacity.

“SeaWorld is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.” reads the park’s statement.

To learn more about the park’s safety measures, please click here.