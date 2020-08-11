Seattle’s police chief to resign after city council slashes budget

SEATTLE (KETK/NBC) – In a sudden move, the first black police chief in Seattle’s history announced Monday night that she will resign in September.

The move came just hours after the Seattle city council voted to slash the city’s budget. The spending cuts come amidst months of protests in Seattle over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chief Carmen Best said she was not included in any city council conversations dealing with the cuts to the police department.

She had been with the department for 28 years and and was the first black chief in the city’s history.