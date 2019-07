BROOKFIELD, Illinois (KETK) – Say hello to one of Brookfield Zoo’s newest addition – a one-month-old sea lion pup.

The sea lion pup, named Charger, was born on June 10. The zoo staff says he has already reached 40 pounds.

Charger was joined by his mother, Josie, as he entered the outdoor area at Brookfield Zoo.

The two have been bonding, but have now made their public debut.