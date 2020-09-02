Sculptor recreates global landmarks with pasta

LAGOS, Nigeria (RTV)- A sculptor from Nigeria replicates global landmarks using pasta.

Aderintomiwa Oyatomi, 33, has created more than five global landmarks, during the pandemic.

He did this using over 25,000 strands of spaghetti, and he also created a model of the Eiffel Tower from spaghetti.

Oyatomi said each piece takes two to three days to make, depending on its size and complexity. He also said he tried using broomsticks and match sticks, but they did not produce the look he wanted.

His latest creation is Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza.

“I just want to show the world that these places are great architectural places because it’s beautiful, and they’re made with great techniques because they’re kind of very different from every other thing that we know.” Oyatomi said.

Oyatomi also teaches virtual painting and drawing classes for children when he’s not busy making models of landmarks out of pasta.