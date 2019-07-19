Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Top Stories
Gregg County jury duty canceled Monday
Top Stories
Smith County jury convicts Shreveport man of 3rd DWI
Iran’s seizure of UK tanker in Gulf seen as escalation
Murderer deemed too old to be dangerous released from prison, kills again
School district threatens to place kids in foster care if parents don’t pay lunch bills
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
McIlroy’s salvage operation falls just short at British Open
Top Stories
Ohio State, other Big Ten East powers facing uncertainty
Key hole at British Open
Pagenaud hunting down Newgarden, Rossi in Iowa
Maximum Security could face maximum sizzle in Haskell
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Stage partners with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger
Top Stories
Jacksonville’s Buckner Park pool will reopen Saturday
Top Stories
4 East Texas long-term care facilities receive national recognition
Times Square Family Dental shares the importance of dental health
UT Tyler professor earns Lifetime Contribution Award
WHAT’S COOKIN’: Poke in Da Eye shares about their award winning BBQ
Contests
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by RV Station Tyler
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
DIRECTV/AT&T Customers
Search
Search
Search
Science
GIANT LEAP FOR MANKIND: Apollo 11 still has us moonstruck 50 years later
no iframe support!
KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC