School to install vape detectors in student bathrooms

REDWOOD CITY, California (KETK) – A California school district will install vape detectors in student bathrooms as a pilot program to cut down on youth vaping.
The new detectors can sniff out e-cigarette vapor – which traditional smoke detectors can’t do.
It’s new technology and the district assured parents it would not violate the student’s privacy.
“This is not technology that is going to be recording any type of sound or video. It’s just going to know when the electronic cigarettes are being used.”Jorge Quintana, District spokesman