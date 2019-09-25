School district removes volunteer chaplain from praying with football team

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KETK) – An Iowa school district has stopped a volunteer chaplain from praying with its football team before and games.

West Des Moines Superintendent Lisa Remy said on Monday that the district received complaints from parents that having the chaplain pray was a violation of the First Amendment.

The district then asked the chaplain, Chris Barr, to stop working games until the district legal counsel could review parents’ concerns.

Barr is not an employee of the district, according to an AP report. He works with West Des Moines Community Schools Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an independent organization that works with Christian students enrolled in West Des Moines schools.