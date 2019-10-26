SCAM ALERT: Henderson County sheriff warning of texts regarding voter registration

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a text scam related to voter registration.

On its Facebook page, HCSO says the office has received several calls from county residents who have received text messages saying they are not registered to vote. The messages ask the citizens to reply to the text.

“If you receive a text asking you to reply to them about registering to vote please do not reply,” said the HCSO post.

Anyone who is concerned about their voter registration status or simply wishes to check it can go to the Texas Secretary of State’s voter registration website and check there.