Saturday Night Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy night while we stay warm and stay dry. Low: 78, Winds: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Isolated strong storm is possible. High: 90. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING SEVERE WEATHER IS POSSIBLE

SUNDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING: Another night where a storm complex that could arrive into East Texas. There is the potential this could be stronger with large hail and damaging winds.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms in the morning. Could still see stronger storms linger into the afternoon and evening. Low: 74. High: 85. Winds South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds South 10 mph

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: 73-74. Highs: near 90. Winds South 5-10 mph on Thursday and SE 10 mph on Friday.

