Saturday Evening Forecast: Mild and dry day expected tomorrow

TONIGHT: Another calm and chilly night is expected. Patchy frost possible. Low: 38. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer than what we saw today while remaining dry. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Clouds will be increasing in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible in the afternoon, especially for our western counties. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to persist with a chance of a few afternoon showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with a better chance of rain as a cold front pushes through the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Skies will start to clear in the afternoon with much cooler conditions expected. Breezy in the morning. Low: 43. High: 55. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: SW 5 MPH.