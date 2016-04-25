Sanya Richards-Ross says 2016 Olympics will be her last

Former Texas Longhorn turned United States track icon Sanya Richards-Ross has announced the 2016 Rio Olympic Games will be her last Olympics and her final professional season.



In a post to her Instagram page, Richards-Ross stated after her third foot surgery last November, she “worked tirelessly to recoup and recover.”



“I put my blood, sweat and tears into the career of my dreams and experienced profound growth and immeasurable rewards along the way,” Richards-Ross said. “I am so excited to celebrate with one last lap around the world and I hope you will follow along.”



Via Team USA:



Long-ranked the world’s best 400m runner, Richards-Ross brought home her first 400m Olympic gold in 2012.



In 2009 Richards-Ross finally won the world title that had been eluding her for her entire career. At the 2012 U.S. Trials she tied the Trials record of 49.28 set by Chandra Cheeseborough in 1984.



She has been an imperative leader on the four-time World Championship and three-time Olympic gold medal 4x400m team. Considered one of the world’s fastest women, she has the most sub-50 second 400m races in history. She didn’t lose a race in the 400m between the 2005 World Outdoor Championships and the 2007 USA Outdoor Championships. It was a stretch that included breaking 50 seconds nine different times and setting a new American record at 48.70, which also ranked No. 7 on the all-time world list. At just 18 years of age, Richards-Ross won 400m titles both at NCAA Outdoors and USA Outdoors along with running a leg on the World Championships gold medal 4x400m all in 2003.



Named Visa Humanitarian of the Year in 2005, her namesake charity, the Sanya Richards Fast Track Program benefits children in need in her native Jamaica. Created in 2007, the program combines literacy, numeracy and promotes an active and healthy lifestyle through sports. She also participates in USATF’s Win with Integrity and awards a scholarship in her name.



She married her college sweetheart, Aaron Ross, a two-time Super bowl Champion cornerback with the New York Giants and former John Tyler Lion. The wedding was featured on the television show Platinum Weddings. Richards-Ross started filming her own reality show in early 2013.



Her awards and honors include:

USA Championships



Six-time USA Outdoor 400m champion – 2003 (51.01); 2005 (49.28); 2006 (49.27); 2008 (49.89); 2009 (50.05); 2012 (49.28)



Runner-up at 2014 USA Outdoor 400m (49.66)



3rd at 2012 Olympic Trials 200m (22.22)



2004 Olympic Trials 400m runner-up (49.89)



2002 USA Junior 400m champion (50.69)

International Championships



2012 Olympic gold medalist (49.55)



2009 World Outdoor champion (49.00)



Three-time Olympic 4x400m gold medalist – 2004 (3:19.01); 2008 (3:18.54); 2012 (3:16.87)



2008 Olympic 400m bronze medalist (49.93)



Four-time World Outdoor 4x400m gold medalist – 2003 (3:22.63); 2007 (3:18.55); 2009 (3:17.83); 2011 (3:18.09)



2012 World Indoor champion (50.79)



2012 World Indoor 4x400m runner-up (3:28.79)



2006 World Cup 200m (22.23) and 400m (48.70) champion



2005 World Outdoor silver medalist (49.74)



2002 World Junior 400m silver medalist (51.49) and 200m bronze medalist (23.09)

Collegiate Championships



2003 NCAA 400m champion (50.58)



2003 NCAA Indoor 200m (22.90) and 400m (51.87) runner-up

Honors



American outdoor record holder (48.70)



Two-time IAAF World Athlete of the Year (2006, 2009)



Two-time Jesse Owens Award winner (2006, 2009)

2005 Visa champion and Humanitarian Athlete of the Year



NCAA Indoor 400m record holder (50.82)

2003 USATF Youth Athlete of the Year



Two-time Florida High School Female Athlete of the Year



2002 Gatorade National High School Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

