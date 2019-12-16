Santa trades sleigh for a surfboard to collect donations

SAO SEBASTIO, Brazil (KETK/NBC) – What’s on Santa’s wish list? Big waves!

Carlos Bahia is a surf instructor in the city of Sao Sebastio and he dons his Santa Claus costume every December to celebrate Christmas and to bring a smile to children’s faces.

But he doesn’t sit on a chair in a mall to hear a child wish; he rides the waves at Maresias Beach.

Bahia uses the attention from his costume to collect donations from local businesses and helps distribute gifts every Christmas to children from impoverished neighborhoods in the area.