Sanders wins Nevada Democratic caucus

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KETK) – Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucus.

Despite fears of an Iowa-style debacle, the process has gone smoothly with only a few glitches here and there. Initial preference and reallocated preference results from individual counties have been reported since about 4 p.m.

This is Sanders’ second outright electoral win. He won the New Hampshire primary, and took the popular vote in the Iowa caucus with Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking the delegate count.

According to KLAS, our sister station in Las Vegas, Sanders dominated the voting with more than 54% of votes counted so far, with former Vice President Joe Biden a distant second with 18%. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) is third with 10%, and Buttigieg is fourth with 8%.

Sanders’ lead comes despite his well-publicized feud with the leadership of the Culinary Workers’ Union, one of the most powerful unions in Nevada, over his signature Medicare for All plan. Union leaders fear his plan, if ever passed, would gut the healthcare they have secured for union members over years of negotiating.

Despite union leadership’s problems with Sanders, though, exit polling shows that Sanders has strong support from rank and file union members.

Polling also shows him drawing strong support from Latino voters and young voters.

Nevada is the third contest in the 2020 Democratic primary, are the first test of candidates’ support among a more diverse electorate. Democrats across the nation are closely watching to see who voters choose.

The next major test of the candidates will come March 3 with the Super Tuesday primaries, including delegate-rich California (494) and Texas (261).

Early voting began Tuesday in Texas and will continue through February 28. Californians have been voting since February 3.

More than 2 million votes have already been cast in those two states alone, according to state election officials.

Nevada allowed early voting for the first time this year. According to KLAS, some 75,000 voters took advantage.

Results as reported so far by KLAS are:

Election Results Nevada Democratic Caucus First Alignment (Clark County) 4% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 1,634 40% Joe Biden (D) 824 20% Pete Buttigieg (D) 493 12% Elizabeth Warren (D) 469 11% Tom Steyer (D) 374 9% Amy Klobuchar (D) 235 6% Uncommitted 24 1% Andrew Yang (D) 20 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 9 0% Michael Bennet (D) 3 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Final Alignment (Clark County) 3% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 1,584 48% Joe Biden (D) 731 22% Pete Buttigieg (D) 401 12% Elizabeth Warren (D) 320 10% Tom Steyer (D) 216 6% Amy Klobuchar (D) 59 2% Uncommitted 11 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 1 0% Andrew Yang (D) 1 0% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Delegates (Clark County) 3% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Bernie Sanders (D) 343 52% Joe Biden (D) 143 22% Elizabeth Warren (D) 60 9% Pete Buttigieg (D) 56 9% Tom Steyer (D) 49 7% Amy Klobuchar (D) 5 1% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Andrew Yang (D) 0 0% Uncommitted 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus First Alignment – Statewide 4% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 2,766 42% Joe Biden (D) 1,089 16% Pete Buttigieg (D) 824 12% Elizabeth Warren (D) 807 12% Tom Steyer (D) 597 9% Amy Klobuchar (D) 469 7% Uncommitted 33 0% Andrew Yang (D) 32 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 24 0% Michael Bennet (D) 5 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Final Alignment – Statewide 4% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 2,879 50% Joe Biden (D) 958 17% Pete Buttigieg (D) 669 12% Elizabeth Warren (D) 618 11% Tom Steyer (D) 343 6% Amy Klobuchar (D) 309 5% Uncommitted 14 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 1 0% Andrew Yang (D) 1 0% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Delegates – Statewide 4% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Bernie Sanders (D) 509 54% Joe Biden (D) 164 17% Elizabeth Warren (D) 97 10% Pete Buttigieg (D) 80 9% Tom Steyer (D) 62 7% Amy Klobuchar (D) 26 3% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Andrew Yang (D) 0 0% Uncommitted 0 0%

