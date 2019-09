FILE – In this Saturday, April 27, 2019, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual Meeting of Members in Indianapolis. Former NRA President Oliver North says in court filings that he was thwarted at every step as he tried to raise alarm bells about alleged misspending at the gun lobbying group. He denied that he had tried to stage a coup to oust LaPierre. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KETK) – San Francisco has passed a unanimous resolution that declares the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.

The city council claims that the NRA spreads propaganda that deceives the public about gun violence.

It also claims that through its advocacy for guns, the organization has harmed individuals who have committed acts of terrorism.

The NRA has yet to comment on the resolution.