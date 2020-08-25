Salvation Army staff and volunteers prepare to move into South East Texas

DALLAS (KETK) – Trained Salvation Army staff and volunteers are preparing to move into South East Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Laura’s landfall Thursday morning.

Current forecasts suggest that the storm could potentially reach to a Category 3 hurricane.

According to the release, 10 mobile kitchens are on standby for deployment with an additional 5 units in Texas being prepared for additional support needed.

The release states that feeding operations have already started in South East Texas where regional resources have been established.

“The Salvation Army teams from Texas City and Beaumont are providing food to those seeking help from local resource centers, even ahead of the storm making landfall. We are especially concerned about the Golden Triangle and Houston areas that have historically suffered significant flooding during similar severe weather events. As the track of the storm develops, we will be in position to react and deploy, as necessary.” Alvin Migues, Director of The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) in Texas

Several counties have begun the process of evacuation. According to the release, an 11-person Incident Command Team was assembled and will move into the area. The team, consisting of Salvation Army EDS professionals and Officers from throughout Texas, will pre-position in Beaumont on Wednesday.

According to Migues, the 10 mobile kitchens ready to be deployed will deliver food, drinks, and emotional and spiritual care. Units will be available in the following cities:

Houston

New Braunfels

Bryan

Beaumont

Waco

Tyler

Lewisville

Irving

Migues said that depending on the impact of the hurricane, more units will be available.

Other cities outside of the projected affected area including Austin, San Antonio and Dallas are preparing to provide shelter and assistance for those evacuating their homes due to the storm.

EDS personnel will all be pre-screened prior to each deployment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Migues said that they established protocols to address responding to disaster during the current pandemic. The protocols include wearing a mask while serving, practicing social distancing, and healthy hygiene by washing their hands frequently as well as daily cleaning of the mobile kitchens and other units.

You can support the disaster work of The Salvation Army by making a financial donation at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. For the latest information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on their social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmytexas/ and www.twitter.com/salarmytx.