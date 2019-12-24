Salvation Army receives anonymous donation after a red kettle was stolen in early December

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a Salvation Army kettle was stolen from a Tyler Walmart in early December, a member of the community has sent in a donation to cover the money that was never returned.

As you know, a few weeks ago we had a kettle stolen which was never recovered. Today, an anonymous letter was received with the exact amount we estimated that was lost. We are so thankful for our generous community! We are still a little behind our goal and we have one day to go tomorrow! The Salvation Army

Now The Salvation Army is in the season of giving but has only met part of its $400,000 goal.

The non-profit organization helps families that may be in tough positions and communities that are in need.

Core Officer, Robert Parker, spoke to KETK on how the organization is working to expand funding and meet their goal.

“There are a lot of new donors that we haven’t really been engaged with,” said Parker, “We’re doing a lot of things like our Kettle Crush 5K.”

Events like the 5K help raise money that goes toward helping the community. The event is on January 1 and is their second annual race.

While they are $80,000 short of their goal, Parker says they have faith in the community.