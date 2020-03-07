SALUTE! Plumbing malfunction causes red wine to flow from Italian faucets

CASTELVETRO, Italy (KETK) – Only in Italy.

The country is suffering mightily under the current coronavirus crisis, with more than 3,800 cases of the illness and countries declaring travel restrictions, warning citizens against traveling there.

The city of Venice canceled its beloved Carnival celebration, and Pope Francis is livestreaming his addresses in an effort to keep the familiar massive crowds from gathering in St. Peter’s Square.

Poor Italy could use a break. And for the residents of Castelvetro, that break came Wednesday in a welcome and uniquely Italian fashion.

Wine pouring from home faucets.

Yes. Wine – red wine, to be exact. Pouring from faucets.

According to reports, a malfunction at a local winery caused 1,000 liters of ready-to-bottle wine flowing through the pipes of about 20 homes.

The wine flowed for several hours from kitchen faucets, showers, and bathtub faucets. Health officials said it posed no health risks to residents.

It was, however, a much needed bit of lighthearted relief from the stresses and anxieties caused by the coronavirus, and in a way that could only happen in Italy.

So, salute! Cento di questi giorni!