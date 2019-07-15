Safety reminders as hot, dry weather returns to East Texas

While storms in the south have brought some cooler temperatures, the end of July is expected to be hot and dry, meaning it’s a good time to practice safety precautions.

In East Texas, July and August will see heat indexes in the triple digits, and there are a few things residents can do to prepare.

Russell Hopkins, the Net Health pubic health emergency director, says hydration and sunscreen are two good preventative measures.

If someone is exposed to heat for too long, serious illnesses can occur.

Hopkins says there are a few signs to look for in people as well as most animals if that does happen.

“Very red, profusely sweating and lethargic, that’s kind of the beginning,” Hopkins said. “If you proceed to the point where you’ve stopped sweating, that’s indicative of a heat stroke.”

During a heat stroke, the body can no longer regulate temperature, and the condition can sometimes be fatal.

Children and older family members are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses, so it’s important to remember to check on them throughout the summer months.

Also, never leave children, the elderly or pets in the car for extended periods of time, as the temperature inside of a vehicle can heat up more rapidly than the outside.