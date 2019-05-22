RV store told to take down large American flag

Officials in North Carolina have filed a lawsuit to force an RV store to take down an American flag they say is too large.

The city says the 40 foot-by-80 foot flag that flies over Gander RV and Camping World is twice the what city codes allow and will levy fines of 50-dollars a day dating back to October 15th!

That’s $11,000 dollars and counting.

Gander RV posted to Facebook saying “There is no way that flag is coming down.” “This is about our Veterans, Military, and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country. They are the reason we fly the flag and they are the reason we will NOT take it down!”

A petition has been created to keep the flag flying and has reached nearly 160,000 signatures.