Rusk ISD suspending student meals until May 5

RUSK, Texas (KETK) Rusk ISD is making changes as school districts across East Texas and the state adapt to the new normal amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the district, they will not be serving meals for students at least until May 5.

In a release to parents, Superintendent Grey Burton said:

“After much consideration we have determined to stop providing meals until May 5th. I am very sorry we are not going to be able to provide food to our students but if there is even a small chance of us passing this virus to any of you we must avoid it.”

He also addressed the seniors and their families.

“I know you have looked forward to your Senior year for a long time. There are so many special moments that each of you wanted to experience and now those moments are being taken away. As a parent I cant imagine how difficult this situation must be and my heart goes out to each of you. Please don’t let this virus take away your joy or diminish what you have accomplished getting to this point. Try and remember all of the great moments you have already experienced, the things you have accomplished and most importantly the relationships you have made.”

Instructional packets will be available on April 15. They will include a month worth of material.