Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy resigns after being arrested on DWI charges

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy is facing DWI charges after being arrested in Henderson on Thursday.

Deputy Jimmie Candie, who is a patrol deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested while off-duty, driving his own personal vehicle.

On Friday, Candie was arraigned by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 Judge Jana Enloe and a bond was set in the amount of $1,000.

Candie posted bond and was released from the Rusk County Jail.

Deputy Candie was suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation through Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Candie resigned from the Sheriff’s Office hours later.